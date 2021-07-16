Soldiers from 1-1 Air Defense Artillery Battalion fires a patriot missile from a patriot missile launcher during Exercise Talisman Sabre 21 on July 16, 2021, at Camp Growl located in Queensland, Australia. This is the ninth iteration of Talisman Sabre, a large-scale, bilateral military exercise between Australia and the U.S. involving more than 17,000 participants from seven nations. The month-long multi-domain exercise consists of a series of training events that reinforce the strong U.S./Australian alliance and demonstrate the U.S. Military’s unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Malcolm Cohens-Ashley, 94th AAMDC Public Affairs.)

Date Taken: 07.16.2021 Location: CAMP GROWL, QLD, AU