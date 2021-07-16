Soldiers from 1-1 Air Defense Artillery Battalion makes final preparations for the patriot missile live fire during Exercise Talisman Sabre 21 on July 16, 2021, at Camp Growl located in Queensland, Australia. This is the ninth iteration of Talisman Sabre, a large-scale, bilateral military exercise between Australia and the U.S. involving more than 17,000 participants from seven nations. The month-long multi-domain exercise consists of a series of training events that reinforce the strong U.S./Australian alliance and demonstrate the U.S. Military’s unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Malcolm Cohens-Ashley, 94th AAMDC Public Affairs.)

Date Taken: 07.16.2021