Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Exercise Talisman Sabre 21 [Image 3 of 8]

    Exercise Talisman Sabre 21

    CAMP GROWL, QLD, AUSTRALIA

    07.16.2021

    Photo by Maj. Trevor Wild 

    38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade

    Soldiers from 1-1 Air Defense Artillery Battalion fires a patriot missile during Exercise Talisman Sabre 21 on July 16, 2021, at Camp Growl located in Queensland, Australia. This is the ninth iteration of Talisman Sabre, a large-scale, bilateral military exercise between Australia and the U.S. involving more than 17,000 participants from seven nations. The month-long multi-domain exercise consists of a series of training events that reinforce the strong U.S./Australian alliance and demonstrate the U.S. Military’s unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Trevor Wild, 38th ADA BDE Public Affairs.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.16.2021
    Date Posted: 07.16.2021 07:54
    Photo ID: 6735545
    VIRIN: 210716-A-SU758-865
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.23 MB
    Location: CAMP GROWL, QLD, AU
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise Talisman Sabre 21 [Image 8 of 8], by MAJ Trevor Wild, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Exercise Talisman Sabre 21
    Exercise Talisman Sabre 21
    Exercise Talisman Sabre 21
    Exercise Talisman Sabre 21
    Exercise Talisman Sabre 21
    Exercise Talisman Sabre 21
    Exercise Talisman Sabre 21
    Exercise Talisman Sabre 21

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Exercise Talisman Sabre 21

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT