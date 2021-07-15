210715-N-GR586-1367
MISAWA, Japan (July 15, 2021) – Staff Sgt. Gustavo Lopez, a Plane Captain assigned to the “Vipers” of Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 169, guides an UH-1Y Venom as it arrives at Naval Air Facility (NAF) Misawa. HMLA-169 is at NAF Misawa to conduct Tilt Rotor/Rotary Wing (TR-RW) training exercises and reduce the training activity impact on Okinawa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Benjamin Ringers)
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.16.2021 05:34
|Photo ID:
|6735454
|VIRIN:
|210715-N-GR586-1367
|Resolution:
|4280x2849
|Size:
|1.8 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA, AOMORI, JP
|Hometown:
|AUSTIN, TX, US
|Web Views:
|23
|Downloads:
|6
This work, HMLA-169 Arrives at NAF Misawa [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Benjamin Ringers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
