Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    HMLA-169 Arrives at NAF Misawa [Image 3 of 4]

    HMLA-169 Arrives at NAF Misawa

    MISAWA, AOMORI, JAPAN

    07.15.2021

    Photo by Seaman Benjamin Ringers 

    Naval Air Facility Misawa

    210715-N-GR586-1358

    MISAWA, Japan (July 15, 2021) – A UH-1Y Venom, assigned to the “Vipers” of Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 169, prepares to land at Naval Air Facility (NAF) Misawa. HMLA-169 is at NAF Misawa to conduct Tilt Rotor/Rotary Wing (TR-RW) training exercises and reduce the training activity impact on Okinawa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Benjamin Ringers)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.15.2021
    Date Posted: 07.16.2021 05:34
    Photo ID: 6735452
    VIRIN: 210715-N-GR586-1358
    Resolution: 5030x3348
    Size: 1.87 MB
    Location: MISAWA, AOMORI, JP 
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HMLA-169 Arrives at NAF Misawa [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Benjamin Ringers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    HMLA-169 Arrives at NAF Misawa
    HMLA-169 Arrives at NAF Misawa
    HMLA-169 Arrives at NAF Misawa
    HMLA-169 Arrives at NAF Misawa

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    HMLA-169 Goes the Distance

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    UH-1Y Venom

    TAGS

    Vipers
    HMLA-169
    UH-1Y
    Venom
    NAFM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT