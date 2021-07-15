210715-N-GR586-1358



MISAWA, Japan (July 15, 2021) – A UH-1Y Venom, assigned to the “Vipers” of Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 169, prepares to land at Naval Air Facility (NAF) Misawa. HMLA-169 is at NAF Misawa to conduct Tilt Rotor/Rotary Wing (TR-RW) training exercises and reduce the training activity impact on Okinawa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Benjamin Ringers)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.15.2021 Date Posted: 07.16.2021 05:34 Photo ID: 6735452 VIRIN: 210715-N-GR586-1358 Resolution: 5030x3348 Size: 1.87 MB Location: MISAWA, AOMORI, JP Web Views: 10 Downloads: 4 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, HMLA-169 Arrives at NAF Misawa [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Benjamin Ringers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.