MISAWA, Japan (July 15, 2021) – Staff Sgt. Gustavo Lopez, a Plane Captain assigned to the “Vipers” of Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 169, guides an AH-1Z Cobra as it arrives at Naval Air Facility (NAF) Misawa. HMLA-169 is at NAF Misawa to conduct Tilt Rotor/Rotary Wing (TR-RW) training exercises and reduce the training activity impact on Okinawa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Benjamin Ringers)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.15.2021 Date Posted: 07.16.2021 05:34 Photo ID: 6735450 VIRIN: 210715-N-GR586-1260 Resolution: 5008x3334 Size: 2.59 MB Location: MISAWA, AOMORI, JP Hometown: AUSTIN, TX, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 4 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, HMLA-169 Arrives at NAF Misawa [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Benjamin Ringers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.