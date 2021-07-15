Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    HMLA-169 Arrives at NAF Misawa [Image 1 of 4]

    HMLA-169 Arrives at NAF Misawa

    MISAWA, AOMORI, JAPAN

    07.15.2021

    Photo by Seaman Benjamin Ringers 

    Naval Air Facility Misawa

    210715-N-GR586-1260

    MISAWA, Japan (July 15, 2021) – Staff Sgt. Gustavo Lopez, a Plane Captain assigned to the “Vipers” of Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 169, guides an AH-1Z Cobra as it arrives at Naval Air Facility (NAF) Misawa. HMLA-169 is at NAF Misawa to conduct Tilt Rotor/Rotary Wing (TR-RW) training exercises and reduce the training activity impact on Okinawa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Benjamin Ringers)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.15.2021
    Date Posted: 07.16.2021 05:34
    Photo ID: 6735450
    VIRIN: 210715-N-GR586-1260
    Resolution: 5008x3334
    Size: 2.59 MB
    Location: MISAWA, AOMORI, JP 
    Hometown: AUSTIN, TX, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HMLA-169 Arrives at NAF Misawa [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Benjamin Ringers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    HMLA-169 Arrives at NAF Misawa
    HMLA-169 Arrives at NAF Misawa
    HMLA-169 Arrives at NAF Misawa
    HMLA-169 Arrives at NAF Misawa

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    HMLA-169 Goes the Distance

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    AH-1Z Viper helicopter gunship

    TAGS

    Cobra
    Vipers
    HMLA-169
    AH-1Z
    NAFM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT