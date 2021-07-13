“Wranglers” of Naval Air Station Lemoore Search and Rescue Conduct Training

Naval Air Crewman (Helicopter) 1st Class Dylan McCallum, assigned to the “Wranglers” of Naval Air Station Lemoore Search and Rescue, prepares to rappel during a search and rescue training exercise. The Navy currently has six dedicated "Station SAR" units located around the US. Lemoore SAR CA, Fallon SAR NV, Whidbey Island SAR WA, China Lake SAR (VX-31) CA, Pax River SAR MD, and Key West SAR FL. Their primary mission is to provide search and rescue and first responder support for Fleet flight training operations for the jets in their designated areas of responsibilities. Secondary to that, station SARs also work closely with local agencies to be a first responder to anyone in legitimate danger. Other missions may include RT&D support, HELITACK aerial firefighting, and general utility helicopter operations. Pursuant to the National SAR Plan of the United States, the unit may also be used for civil SAR/MEDEVAC needs to the fullest extent practicable on a non-interference basis, with primary military duties according to applicable national directives, plans, guidelines and agreements.

