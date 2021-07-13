Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    “Wranglers” of Naval Air Station Lemoore Search and Rescue Conduct Training [Image 3 of 4]

    “Wranglers” of Naval Air Station Lemoore Search and Rescue Conduct Training

    LEMOORE, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.13.2021

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Shannon Renfroe 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element West

    Naval Air Crewman (Helicopter) 1st Class Dylan McCallum, assigned to the “Wranglers” of Naval Air Station Lemoore Search and Rescue, prepares to rappel during a search and rescue training exercise. The Navy currently has six dedicated "Station SAR" units located around the US. Lemoore SAR CA, Fallon SAR NV, Whidbey Island SAR WA, China Lake SAR (VX-31) CA, Pax River SAR MD, and Key West SAR FL. Their primary mission is to provide search and rescue and first responder support for Fleet flight training operations for the jets in their designated areas of responsibilities. Secondary to that, station SARs also work closely with local agencies to be a first responder to anyone in legitimate danger. Other missions may include RT&D support, HELITACK aerial firefighting, and general utility helicopter operations. Pursuant to the National SAR Plan of the United States, the unit may also be used for civil SAR/MEDEVAC needs to the fullest extent practicable on a non-interference basis, with primary military duties according to applicable national directives, plans, guidelines and agreements.
    (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Shannon Renfroe/Released)

    Date Taken: 07.13.2021
    Date Posted: 07.15.2021 23:24
    Photo ID: 6735138
    VIRIN: 130721-N-FC670-004
    Resolution: 3621x5499
    Size: 21.19 MB
    Location: LEMOORE, CA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, “Wranglers” of Naval Air Station Lemoore Search and Rescue Conduct Training [Image 4 of 4], by CPO Shannon Renfroe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    SAR
    Rappel
    Lemoore
    Aircrewman
    AW

