Brig. Gen. Michael Roache, Eighth Army deputy commanding general – sustainment, gives remarks at a ceremony to mark the 71st anniversary of the Korean War Veteran KORAIL Engineers at Daejeon, South Korea, July 15, 2021. (Spc. Hyun Woo Jo and Pfc. Cho, Seung-Woon)
Annual memorial ceremony honors Korean railroad workers who fought, died in Korean War
