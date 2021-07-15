Annual memorial ceremony honors Korean railroad workers who fought, died in Korean War

Brig. Gen. Michael Roache, Eighth Army deputy commanding general – sustainment (left), and Command Sgt. Maj. Robert Cobb, Eighth Army senior enlisted advisor (right), pose for a photo with family members of Korea Railroad Corporation veterans who served in the Korean War. To honor the memory of those railroad workers and engineers, Daejeon City’s Dong-gu district held a ceremony to mark the 71st anniversary of the Korean War Veteran KORAIL Engineers at the district office’s Wind Garden, July 15, 2021. (Spc. Hyun Woon Jo and Pfc. Cho, Seung-Woon)

