Brig. Gen. Michael Roache, Eighth Army deputy commanding general – sustainment, and Command Sgt. Maj. Robert Cobb, Eighth Army senior enlisted advisor, joined railroad company representatives, veterans, family members and city officials for Daejeon City’s annual ceremony to mark the 71st anniversary of the Korean War Veteran KORAIL Engineers at the district office’s Wind Garden, July 15, 2021. (Spc. Hyun Woo Jo and Pfc. Cho, Seung-Woon)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.15.2021 Date Posted: 07.15.2021 23:27 Photo ID: 6735134 VIRIN: 210715-A-LO365-0003 Resolution: 6391x4261 Size: 1.88 MB Location: DAEJEON, 30, KR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Annual memorial ceremony honors Korean railroad workers who fought, died in Korean War [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.