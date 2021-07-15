Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Annual memorial ceremony honors Korean railroad workers who fought, died in Korean War [Image 3 of 4]

    Annual memorial ceremony honors Korean railroad workers who fought, died in Korean War

    DAEJEON, 30, SOUTH KOREA

    07.15.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    8th Army

    Brig. Gen. Michael Roache, Eighth Army deputy commanding general – sustainment, and Command Sgt. Maj. Robert Cobb, Eighth Army senior enlisted advisor, joined railroad company representatives, veterans, family members and city officials for Daejeon City’s annual ceremony to mark the 71st anniversary of the Korean War Veteran KORAIL Engineers at the district office’s Wind Garden, July 15, 2021. (Spc. Hyun Woo Jo and Pfc. Cho, Seung-Woon)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.15.2021
    Date Posted: 07.15.2021 23:27
    Photo ID: 6735134
    VIRIN: 210715-A-LO365-0003
    Resolution: 6391x4261
    Size: 1.88 MB
    Location: DAEJEON, 30, KR 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Annual memorial ceremony honors Korean railroad workers who fought, died in Korean War [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Annual memorial ceremony honors Korean railroad workers who fought, died in Korean War
    Annual memorial ceremony honors Korean railroad workers who fought, died in Korean War
    Annual memorial ceremony honors Korean railroad workers who fought, died in Korean War
    Annual memorial ceremony honors Korean railroad workers who fought, died in Korean War

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Annual memorial ceremony honors Korean railroad workers who fought, died in Korean War

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    korea
    Eighth Army

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT