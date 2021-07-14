National Defense Academy of Japan Visits CFAS

National Defense Academy of Japan cadets pose for a photo during a ship tour aboard the amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20) July 14, 2021. During their visit to Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS), the cadets toured CFAS facilities and visited Green Bay which was the first ship tour at CFAS since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala)

