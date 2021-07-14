National Defense Academy of Japan Visits CFAS

Lt. j.g. Monica Sullivan, assigned to the amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20), guides National Defense Academy of Japan cadets during a ship tour aboard the ship July 14, 2021. During their visit to Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS), the cadets toured CFAS facilities and visited Green Bay which was the first ship tour at CFAS since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala)

