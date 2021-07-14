Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    National Defense Academy of Japan Visits CFAS [Image 1 of 4]

    National Defense Academy of Japan Visits CFAS

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    07.14.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    Capt. David Adams, Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS), speaks to National Defense Academy of Japan cadets at CFAS July 14, 2021. The cadets toured CFAS facilities and visited the amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20) which was the first ship tour at CFAS since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.14.2021
    Date Posted: 07.15.2021 23:10
    Photo ID: 6735128
    VIRIN: 210714-N-CA060-0010
    Resolution: 4945x3532
    Size: 865.32 KB
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, National Defense Academy of Japan Visits CFAS [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Jasmine Ikusebiala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    National Defense Academy of Japan Visits CFAS
    National Defense Academy of Japan Visits CFAS
    National Defense Academy of Japan Visits CFAS
    National Defense Academy of Japan Visits CFAS

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    brief
    Sailors
    midshipmen
    ship tour

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT