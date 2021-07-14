Capt. David Adams, Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS), speaks to National Defense Academy of Japan cadets at CFAS July 14, 2021. The cadets toured CFAS facilities and visited the amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20) which was the first ship tour at CFAS since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.14.2021 Date Posted: 07.15.2021 23:10 Photo ID: 6735128 VIRIN: 210714-N-CA060-0010 Resolution: 4945x3532 Size: 865.32 KB Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, National Defense Academy of Japan Visits CFAS [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Jasmine Ikusebiala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.