    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Air Delivery Exercise | 3d Landing Support BN [Image 10 of 13]

    Air Delivery Exercise | 3d Landing Support BN

    IE SHIMA, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    07.14.2021

    Photo by Warrant Officer John Lamb 

    3rd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marine Corps air delivery specialists with 3d Landing Support Battalion, Combat Logistics Regiment 3, 3d Marine Logistics Group, perform a static-line parachute jump out of a KC-130J aircraft with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron 152, at Ie Shima, Okinawa, Japan, July 14, 2021. The Marines trained to maintain proficiency and familiarization with air delivery systems and airborne operations. 3d MLG, based out of Okinawa, Japan, is a forward deployed combat unit that serves as III Marine Expeditionary Force’s comprehensive logistics and combat service support backbone for operations throughout the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Warrant Officer John C. Lamb)

    Date Taken: 07.14.2021
    Date Posted: 07.15.2021 21:27
    Photo ID: 6735057
    VIRIN: 210714-M-VK320-1013
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 6.94 MB
    Location: IE SHIMA, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Delivery Exercise | 3d Landing Support BN [Image 13 of 13], by WO John Lamb, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

