Air Delivery Exercise | 3d Landing Support BN

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Nathaniel Kohls, an air delivery specialist with 3d Landing Support Battalion, Combat Logistics Regiment 3, 3d Marine Logistics Group, looks out the window of a KC-130J aircraft with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron 152, prior to conducting a free-fall parachute jump, at Ie Shima, Okinawa, Japan, July 14, 2021. The Marines trained to maintain proficiency and familiarization with air delivery systems and airborne operations. 3d MLG, based out of Okinawa, Japan, is a forward deployed combat unit that serves as III Marine Expeditionary Force’s comprehensive logistics and combat service support backbone for operations throughout the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Warrant Officer John C. Lamb)

