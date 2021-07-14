Air Delivery Exercise | 3d Landing Support BN

U.S. Marines with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron 152 look out the back of a KC-130J aircraft after Marines with 3d Landing Support Battalion conducted a free-fall parachute jump, at Ie Shima, Okinawa, Japan, July 14, 2021. The Marines trained to maintain proficiency and familiarization with air delivery systems and airborne operations. 3d MLG, based out of Okinawa, Japan, is a forward deployed combat unit that serves as III Marine Expeditionary Force’s comprehensive logistics and combat service support backbone for operations throughout the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Warrant Officer John C. Lamb)

