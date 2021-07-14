210708-N-AS200-6285 SAN NICOLAS ISLAND, Calif. – Capt. Kirk Lagerquist (left), chief staff officer, Naval Base Ventura County (NBVC) speaks with Cdr. Keith “Fudge” Buckingham, officer in charge, San Nicolas Island (SNI) about support for logistics, conservation efforts and construction projects aboard SNI July 14, 2021. NBVC is a strategically located Naval installation composed of three operating facilities: Point Mugu, Port Hueneme and San Nicolas Island. NBVC is the home of the Pacific Seabees, West Coast E-2C Hawkeyes, 3 warfare centers and 80 tenants. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Drew Verbis/Released)

