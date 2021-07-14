Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    San Nicolas Island

    San Nicolas Island

    SAN NICOLAS ISLAND, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.14.2021

    Photo by Ensign Drew Verbis 

    Naval Base Ventura County

    210708-N-AS200-6268 SAN NICOLAS ISLAND, Calif. – Capt. Kirk Lagerquist (left), chief staff officer, Naval Base Ventura County (NBVC) speaks with Cdr. Keith “Fudge” Buckingham, officer in charge, San Nicolas Island (SNI) about support for logistics, conservation efforts and construction projects aboard SNI July 14, 2021. NBVC is a strategically located Naval installation composed of three operating facilities: Point Mugu, Port Hueneme and San Nicolas Island. NBVC is the home of the Pacific Seabees, West Coast E-2C Hawkeyes, 3 warfare centers and 80 tenants. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Drew Verbis/Released)

    Date Taken: 07.14.2021
    VIRIN: 210714-N-AS200-6268
    Location: SAN NICOLAS ISLAND, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, San Nicolas Island [Image 7 of 7], by ENS Drew Verbis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Naval Base Ventura County
    usnavy
    san nicolas island
    verbis

