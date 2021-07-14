210708-N-AS200-6256 SAN NICOLAS ISLAND, Calif. – Capt. Kirk Lagerquist (right), chief staff officer, Naval Base Ventura County (NBVC) speaks with officers aboard San Nicolas Island (SNI) about construction projects at SNI July 14, 2021. NBVC is a strategically located Naval installation composed of three operating facilities: Point Mugu, Port Hueneme and San Nicolas Island. NBVC is the home of the Pacific Seabees, West Coast E-2C Hawkeyes, 3 warfare centers and 80 tenants. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Drew Verbis/Released)

