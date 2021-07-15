Col. Scott Raleigh gives his first address as 436th Operations Group commander, during a change of command ceremony at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, July 15, 2021. The ceremony saw Peeler relinquish command to Col. Scott Raleigh. The 436th OG operates Dover AFB’s fleet of C-5M Super Galaxy and C-17 Globemaster III aircraft supporting rapid global mobility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mauricio Campino)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.15.2021 Date Posted: 07.15.2021 13:49 Photo ID: 6734395 VIRIN: 210715-F-DA916-1164 Resolution: 2400x3600 Size: 594.81 KB Location: DOVER, DE, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Raleigh takes command of 436th OG [Image 4 of 4], by Mauricio Campino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.