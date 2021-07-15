Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Raleigh takes command of 436th OG [Image 2 of 4]

    Raleigh takes command of 436th OG

    DOVER, DE, UNITED STATES

    07.15.2021

    Photo by Mauricio Campino 

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Matthew Husemann, left, 436th Airlift Wing commander passes the guidon to Col. Scott Raleigh, incoming 436th Operations Group commander, during a change of command ceremony at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, July 15, 2021. The ceremony saw Peeler relinquish command to Col. Scott Raleigh. The 436th OG operates Dover AFB’s fleet of C-5M Super Galaxy and C-17 Globemaster III aircraft supporting rapid global mobility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mauricio Campino)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Raleigh takes command of 436th OG [Image 4 of 4], by Mauricio Campino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

