Col. Mike Peeler, right, outgoing 436th Operations Group commander, passes the guidon to Col. Matthew Husemann, 436th Airlift Wing commander, during a change of command ceremony at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, July 15, 2021. The ceremony saw Peeler relinquish command to Col. Scott Raleigh. The 436th OG operates Dover AFB’s fleet of C-5M Super Galaxy and C-17 Globemaster III aircraft supporting rapid global mobility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mauricio Campino)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.15.2021 Date Posted: 07.15.2021 13:49 Photo ID: 6734392 VIRIN: 210715-F-DA916-1136 Resolution: 3603x2400 Size: 524.58 KB Location: DOVER, DE, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Raleigh takes command of 436th OG [Image 4 of 4], by Mauricio Campino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.