Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Last Day of SEMO Food bank [Image 3 of 3]

    Last Day of SEMO Food bank

    UNITED STATES

    06.25.2021

    Photo by Capt. Jeremy Idleman 

    Missouri National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Spc. Leslie Mayfield from 1231st Transportation Company, Missouri National Guard, is interviewed by a reporter from KFVS12 on her final day on mission at the SEMO Food Bank, June 25, 2021.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.25.2021
    Date Posted: 07.15.2021 13:14
    Photo ID: 6734354
    VIRIN: 210625-A-WE840-227
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 1.06 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Last Day of SEMO Food bank [Image 3 of 3], by CPT Jeremy Idleman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Last Day of SEMO Food Bank
    Last Day of SEMO Food Bank
    Last Day of SEMO Food bank

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Transportation Officer - Motor/Rail

    TAGS

    food bank

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT