Date Taken: 06.25.2021 Date Posted: 07.15.2021 13:14 Photo ID: 6734354 VIRIN: 210625-A-WE840-227 Resolution: 4032x3024 Size: 1.06 MB Location: US

Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Last Day of SEMO Food bank [Image 3 of 3], by CPT Jeremy Idleman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.