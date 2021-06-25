Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Last Day of SEMO Food Bank

    UNITED STATES

    06.25.2021

    Photo by Capt. Jeremy Idleman 

    Missouri National Guard Public Affairs Office

    1st Lt. Daelynn Dabney from 1231st Transportation Company, Missouri National Guard, packs food boxes for a final time at the SEMO Food Bank, June 25, 2021. Soldiers from the Missouri National Guard have been supporting Missouri Food Banks since April 21, 2020.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.25.2021
    Date Posted: 07.14.2021 11:17
    Photo ID: 6732132
    VIRIN: 210625-A-WE840-890
    Resolution: 3024x4032
    Size: 1.05 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Last Day of SEMO Food Bank, by CPT Jeremy Idleman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Transportation Officer - Motor/Rail

    TAGS

    food bank
    Food Bank help
    food bank mission

