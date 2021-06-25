1st Lt. Daelynn Dabney from 1231st Transportation Company, Missouri National Guard, packs food boxes for a final time at the SEMO Food Bank, June 25, 2021. Soldiers from the Missouri National Guard have been supporting Missouri Food Banks since April 21, 2020.
|Date Taken:
|06.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.14.2021 11:17
|Photo ID:
|6732132
|VIRIN:
|210625-A-WE840-890
|Resolution:
|3024x4032
|Size:
|1.05 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Last Day of SEMO Food Bank, by CPT Jeremy Idleman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT