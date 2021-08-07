Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AOTW: Training the team [Image 1 of 3]

    AOTW: Training the team

    GERMANY

    07.08.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Alexcia Givens 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Kent Pendleton, 700th Contracting Squadrons unit training manager, looks at his computer at Kapaun Air Station, Germany, July 8, 2021. Pendleton’s efforts helped develop USAFE’s contingency contracting work force and better prepare members to execute the 86th Airlift Wing and mission partner’s missions across the globe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexcia Givens)

    Date Taken: 07.08.2021
    This work, AOTW: Training the team [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Alexcia Givens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NCO
    Contracting
    86th Airlift Wing
    86 AW
    Unit Training Manager
    700 Cons

