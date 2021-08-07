AOTW: Training the team

KAPAUN AIR STATION, Germany – Staff Sgt. Kent Pendleton, 700th Contracting Squadron unit training manager, joined the Air Force right out of high school.



He joined the Air Force for the education benefits but he has stayed for 10 years because the Air Force has been too fun for him to leave.



“It's been a lot of lessons learned and by the six year mark I wasn't done with the adventure,” said Pendleton. “I’m having too much fun learning, so I'm just soaking it all up.”



Pendleton is the unit training manager for U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa's largest contracting squadron. The 700th CONS is a training intensive squadron because Airmen have to get 90 continuous learning points a year for their warrants.



Pendleton was recognized as Airlifter of the Week because of his many contributions to his team.



As the UTM, Pendleton led the efforts to plan and execute the Fiscal Year 2021 two day contingency contracting officer exercise. For three contracting units, he developed over 40 injects to test and develop three contingency contracting teams. He organized a detailed and realistic exercise schedule, and led an 11 member inspection team to create a challenging experience for 27 contracting professionals.



Pendleton is also the unit's alternate deployment manager. The squadron has six major tasks that they support per year.



When Pendleton isn’t working he enjoys playing guitar and running. He’s been running since high school and enjoys it often.



“I did track in high school and it just kind of carried all throughout my career,” said Pendleton.



Pendleton is a self-taught guitarist. He has been playing the guitar since he was 10 years old.



“I’m the kind of person that has to be doing something because I can't sit idly,” said Pendleton. “I like the ability to sit by myself and enjoy my free time, so I can sit with my thoughts and reflect.”



Pendleton's leadership is thankful to have him in the squadron.



“SSgt Pendleton is another great NCO who makes the 86th Airlift Wing the world's greatest Wing,” said Lt Col Kenneth Herringdine, 700 Contracting Squadron’s Commander.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.08.2021 Date Posted: 07.15.2021 09:10 Story ID: 400952 Location: RP, DE Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AOTW: Training the team, by A1C Alexcia Givens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.