AOTW: Training the team

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Kent Pendleton, 700th Contracting Squadron unit training manager, receives coins from Command Chief Master Sgt. Hope Skibitsky at Kapaun Air Station, Germany, July 8, 2021. Pendleton led the efforts to plan the Fiscal Year 2021 two day contingency contracting teams. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexcia Givens)
|Date Taken:
|07.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2021 09:10
|Photo ID:
|6733737
|VIRIN:
|210708-F-LO621-1008
|Resolution:
|4716x3144
|Size:
|1.18 MB
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
