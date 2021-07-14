Machinist's Mate Fireman Gino Barbizan, from Simi Valley, California, assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) weapons department, paints a bulkhead, July 14, 2021. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting Full Ship Shock Trials. The U.S. Navy conducts shock trials of new ship designs using live explosives to confirm that our warships can continue to meet demanding mission requirements under the harsh conditions they might encounter in battle. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Trenton Edly)

