Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Painting [Image 5 of 5]

    Painting

    UNITED STATES

    07.14.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Gary Prill 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)

    Machinist's Mate Fireman Gino Barbizan, from Simi Valley, California, assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) weapons department, paints a bulkhead, July 14, 2021. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting Full Ship Shock Trials. The U.S. Navy conducts shock trials of new ship designs using live explosives to confirm that our warships can continue to meet demanding mission requirements under the harsh conditions they might encounter in battle. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Trenton Edly)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.14.2021
    Date Posted: 07.15.2021 07:37
    Photo ID: 6733681
    VIRIN: 210714-N-GN815-1044
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 1.77 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Painting [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Gary Prill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Around the Ship
    Around the Ship
    Around the Ship
    Maintenance
    Painting

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Painting
    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)
    Gerald R. Ford
    Navy
    US Navy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT