    Around the Ship [Image 1 of 5]

    Around the Ship

    UNITED STATES

    07.14.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Angel Jaskuloski 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)

    Master-at-Arms Seaman Recruit Braeden Hitcome, from Forestville, New York, assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) security department, enters data in the ship's security dispatch office, July 14, 2021. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting Full Ship Shock Trials. The U.S. Navy conducts shock trials of new ship designs using live explosives to confirm that our warships can continue to meet demanding mission requirements under the harsh conditions they might encounter in battle. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Angel Thuy Jaskuloski)

    Date Taken: 07.14.2021
    Date Posted: 07.15.2021 07:36
    Photo ID: 6733677
    VIRIN: 210714-N-NO627-1017
    Resolution: 5430x3620
    Size: 1022.26 KB
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Around the Ship [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Angel Jaskuloski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Maintenance
    Painting

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)
    US Navy
    NO627

