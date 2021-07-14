Master-at-Arms Seaman Recruit Braeden Hitcome, from Forestville, New York, assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) security department, enters data in the ship's security dispatch office, July 14, 2021. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting Full Ship Shock Trials. The U.S. Navy conducts shock trials of new ship designs using live explosives to confirm that our warships can continue to meet demanding mission requirements under the harsh conditions they might encounter in battle. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Angel Thuy Jaskuloski)
|Date Taken:
|07.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2021 07:36
|Photo ID:
|6733677
|VIRIN:
|210714-N-NO627-1017
|Resolution:
|5430x3620
|Size:
|1022.26 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Around the Ship [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Angel Jaskuloski, identified by DVIDS
