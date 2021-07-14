Around the Ship

Boatswain's Mate 3rd Class Daniel Roberts, right, from New Orleans, assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) safety department, tests a reaction agent on Boatswain's Mate Seaman Danielle Griffith, from Charlotte, North Carolina, assigned to Ford’s deck department, during respirator fit testing in the hangar bay, July 14, 2021. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting Full Ship Shock Trials. The U.S. Navy conducts shock trials of new ship designs using live explosives to confirm that our warships can continue to meet demanding mission requirements under the harsh conditions they might encounter in battle. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Angel Thuy Jaskuloski)

