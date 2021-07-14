MIM-104 Patriot at exercise Talisman Sabre 21

U.S. Army Sgt. Tamayo Ezekiel, an Army Patriot Launching Station Enhanced Operator section chief, finds the MIM-104 Patriot address and turns on the missile heaters Jul. 14, 2021, at Camp Growl in Queensland, Australia, during Exercise Talisman Sabre 2021. TS 21 supports the U.S. National Defense Strategy by enhancing our ability to protect the homeland and provide combat-credible forces to address the full range of potential security concerns in the Indo-Pacific. Ezekiel is a native of Anchorage, Alaska. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Alyssa Chuluda)

