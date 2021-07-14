Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MIM-104 Patriot at exercise Talisman Sabre 21 [Image 2 of 8]

    MIM-104 Patriot at exercise Talisman Sabre 21

    CAMP GROWL, QLD, AUSTRALIA

    07.14.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Alyssa Chuluda 

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    U.S. Army Sgt. Tamayo Ezekiel (right) and U.S. Army Private Pfc. Colby McCormick (left), Army Patriot Launching Station Enhanced Operators, raise the MIM-104 Patriot launching station Jul. 14, 2021, at Camp Growl in Queensland, Australia, during Exercise Talisman Sabre 2021. TS 21 supports the U.S. National Defense Strategy by enhancing our ability to protect the homeland and provide combat-credible forces to address the full range of potential security concerns in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Alyssa Chuluda)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.14.2021
    Date Posted: 07.15.2021 06:42
    Photo ID: 6733639
    VIRIN: 210714-M-VR873-842
    Resolution: 4978x3319
    Size: 5.03 MB
    Location: CAMP GROWL, QLD, AU
    Hometown: ANCHORAGE, AK, US
    Hometown: ROANOKE, AL, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MIM-104 Patriot at exercise Talisman Sabre 21 [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Alyssa Chuluda, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    MIM-104 Patriot at exercise Talisman Sabre 21
    MIM-104 Patriot at exercise Talisman Sabre 21
    MIM-104 Patriot at exercise Talisman Sabre 21
    MIM-104 Patriot at exercise Talisman Sabre 21
    MIM-104 Patriot at exercise Talisman Sabre 21
    MIM-104 Patriot at exercise Talisman Sabre 21
    MIM-104 Patriot at exercise Talisman Sabre 21
    MIM-104 Patriot at exercise Talisman Sabre 21

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #Missile
    #Patriot
    #Army
    #TalismanSabre
    Talisman Sabre 21
    #TS21
    #MIM-104Patriot

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT