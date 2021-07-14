MIM-104 Patriot at exercise Talisman Sabre 21

U.S. Army Sgt. Tamayo Ezekiel (left) and U.S. Army Pfc. Colby McCormick (right), Army Patriot Launching Station Enhanced Operators, raise the MIM-104 Patriot launching station Jul. 14, 2021, at Camp Growl in Queensland, Australia, during Exercise Talisman Sabre 2021. TS 21 supports the U.S. National Defense Strategy by enhancing our ability to protect the homeland and provide combat-credible forces to address the full range of potential security concerns in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Alyssa Chuluda)

