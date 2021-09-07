Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Exercise Talisman Sabre 21 [Image 3 of 3]

    Exercise Talisman Sabre 21

    CAMP GROWL, QLD, AUSTRALIA

    07.09.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Malcolm Cohens-Ashley 

    94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    U.S. Army Sgt. Rajaad Howell and Spc. Jon Montgomery, Soldier's assigned to 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, 1-1 Air Defense Artillery Battalion, Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, conduct maintenance on their vehicle during port operations for Exercise Talisman Sabre 21, on July 9-10, 2021, at the Port of Gladstone, Queensland, Australia. This is the ninth iteration of Talisman Sabre, a large-scale, bilateral military exercise between Australia and the U.S. involving more than 17,000 participants from seven nations. The month-long multi-domain exercise consists of a series of training events that reinforce the strong U.S./Australian alliance and demonstrate the U.S. Military’s unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Malcolm Cohens-Ashley, 94th AAMDC Public Affairs).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.09.2021
    Date Posted: 07.15.2021 02:50
    Photo ID: 6733487
    VIRIN: 210709-A-GG328-587
    Resolution: 5857x4338
    Size: 1.92 MB
    Location: CAMP GROWL, QLD, AU
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise Talisman Sabre 21 [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Malcolm Cohens-Ashley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Exercise Talisman Sabre 21
    Exercise Talisman Sabre 21
    Exercise Talisman Sabre 21

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Talisman Sabre 21

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT