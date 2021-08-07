Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exercise Talisman Sabre 21 [Image 2 of 3]

    Exercise Talisman Sabre 21

    CAMP GROWL, QLD, AUSTRALIA

    07.08.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Malcolm Cohens-Ashley 

    94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    The MV Cape Orlando pulled into port for Exercise Talisman Sabre 21 on July 9, 2021, at the Port of Gladstone, Queensland, Australia. This is the ninth iteration of Talisman Sabre, a large-scale, bilateral military exercise between Australia and the U.S. involving more than 17,000 participants from seven nations. The month-long multi-domain exercise consists of a series of training events that reinforce the strong U.S./Australian alliance and demonstrate the U.S. Military’s unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Malcolm Cohens-Ashley, 94th AAMDC Public Affairs).

    Date Taken: 07.08.2021
    Date Posted: 07.15.2021 02:50
    Photo ID: 6733486
    VIRIN: 210708-A-GG328-346
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 2.3 MB
    Location: CAMP GROWL, QLD, AU
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise Talisman Sabre 21 [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Malcolm Cohens-Ashley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Talisman Sabre 21

