Soldier's from the 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, Marines from the 3rd Marine Division and civilians conduct port operations during Exercise Talisman Sabre 21 from July 9-10, 2021, at the Port of Gladstone, Queensland, Australia. This is the ninth iteration of Talisman Sabre, a large-scale, bilateral military exercise between Australia and the U.S. involving more than 17,000 participants from seven nations. The month-long multi-domain exercise consists of a series of training events that reinforce the strong U.S./Australian alliance and demonstrate the U.S. Military’s unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Malcolm Cohens-Ashley, 94th AAMDC Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|07.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2021 02:49
|Photo ID:
|6733485
|VIRIN:
|210708-A-GG328-172
|Resolution:
|5813x2746
|Size:
|2.58 MB
|Location:
|CAMP GROWL, QLD, AU
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Exercise Talisman Sabre 21 [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Malcolm Cohens-Ashley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
