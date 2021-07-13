USS Lewis B. Puller Conducts Replenishment At Sea

210713-N-KZ419-1310 ARABIAN GULF (July 13, 2021) – Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 2nd Class Marcus Hayword, assigned to expeditionary sea base USS Lewis B. Puller (ESB 3), signals to an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, attached to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 26, during a vertical replenishment in the Arabian Gulf, July 13. Lewis B. Puller is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Dawson Roth)

Date Taken: 07.13.2021 Location: ARABIAN GULF