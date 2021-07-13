USS Lewis B. Puller Conducts Replenishment At Sea

210713-N-KZ419-1122 ARABIAN GULF (July 13, 2021) – Expeditionary sea base USS Lewis B. Puller (ESB 3) conducts a replenishment-at-sea with Military Sealift Command fleet replenishment oiler USNS Pecos (T-AO 197) in the Arabian Gulf, July 13. Lewis B. Puller is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Dawson Roth)

Date Taken: 07.13.2021 Date Posted: 07.15.2021 02:40 Location: ARABIAN GULF