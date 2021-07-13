Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Lewis B. Puller Conducts Replenishment At Sea [Image 1 of 7]

    USS Lewis B. Puller Conducts Replenishment At Sea

    ARABIAN GULF

    07.13.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Dawson Roth 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet   

    210713-N-KZ419-1208 ARABIAN GULF (July 13, 2021) – Chief Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Tyler Lambertson, assigned to expeditionary sea base USS Lewis B. Puller (ESB 3), signals to an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, attached to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 26, during flight operations in the Arabian Gulf, July 13. Lewis B. Puller is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Dawson Roth)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.13.2021
    Date Posted: 07.15.2021 02:40
    Photo ID: 6733478
    VIRIN: 210713-N-KZ419-1208
    Resolution: 4599x3066
    Size: 2.45 MB
    Location: ARABIAN GULF
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Lewis B. Puller Conducts Replenishment At Sea [Image 7 of 7], by PO3 Dawson Roth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    VERTREP
    CENTCOM
    U.S. 5th Fleet
    Arabian Gulf
    helicopter
    USS Lewis B. Puller (ESB 3)

