    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Pipe Shop [Image 5 of 5]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Pipe Shop

    GULF OF ADEN

    07.14.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)

    210714-N-NY362-1012 GULF OF ADEN (July 14, 2021) - Hull Maintenance Technician 2nd Class Jonathan Brown cleans a saltwater gauge line in the pipe shop aboard aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) in the Gulf of Aden, July 14. Ronald Reagan is the flagship for Carrier Strike Group 5 and is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and the Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Santiago Navarro)

    Date Taken: 07.14.2021
    Date Posted: 07.15.2021 02:24
    Photo ID: 6733477
    VIRIN: 210714-N-NY362-1012
    Resolution: 4992x4229
    Size: 823.58 KB
    Location: GULF OF ADEN
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Pipe Shop [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Metal
    US Navy
    Pipe Shop
    Carrier Strike Group 5
    Brazing

