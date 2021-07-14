210714-N-NY362-1004 GULF OF ADEN (July 14, 2021) – Hull Maintenance Technician 2nd Class Jonathan Brown operates a micro torch in the pipe shop aboard aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) in the Gulf of Aden, July 14. Ronald Reagan is the flagship for Carrier Strike Group 5 and is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and the Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Santiago Navarro)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.14.2021 Date Posted: 07.15.2021 02:24 Photo ID: 6733473 VIRIN: 210714-N-NY362-1004 Resolution: 5152x3777 Size: 808.78 KB Location: GULF OF ADEN Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Pipe Shop [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.