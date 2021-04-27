Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st Signal Brigade conducts CBRN Range [Image 3 of 5]

    1st Signal Brigade conducts CBRN Range

    PYEONGTAEK, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    04.27.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Steven Close 

    1st Signal Brigade

    1st Signal Brigade, HHC conducts CBRN training at Camp Humphreys on April 27, 2021. The training provides soldiers the valuable skills necessary in case of a biological or chemical attack and strengthens it readiness.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.27.2021
    Date Posted: 07.15.2021 01:45
    Photo ID: 6733452
    VIRIN: 210427-A-UB914-3303
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 3.21 MB
    Location: PYEONGTAEK, 41, KR 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st Signal Brigade conducts CBRN Range [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Steven Close, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #1stToCommunicate #VoiceoftheROK #CBRN

