1st Signal Brigade, HHC conducts CBRN training at Camp Humphreys on April 27, 2021. The training provides soldiers the valuable skills necessary in case of a biological or chemical attack and strengthens it readiness.
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2021 01:46
|Photo ID:
|6733451
|VIRIN:
|210427-A-UB914-3147
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|1.42 MB
|Location:
|PYEONGTAEK, 41, KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 1st Signal Brigade conducts CBRN Range [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Steven Close
