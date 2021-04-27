1st Signal Brigade conducts CBRN Range

1st Signal Brigade, HHC conducts CBRN training at Camp Humphreys on April 27, 2021. The training provides soldiers the valuable skills necessary in case of a biological or chemical attack and strengthens it readiness.

