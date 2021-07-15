America’s First Corps Deploys to Guam to Lead Exercise Forager 21

Maj. Loren Kacoroski, an officer with current operations from America’s First Corps, establishes an internet connection to perform a variety of events at the tactical operations center, as part of Forager 21, at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, July 15, 2021. This month-long training event is designed to test and refine the Theater Army and the Corps’ ability to deploy land power forces to the Pacific, execute command and control, and effectively conduct dynamic operations throughout Oceania. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Richard Carlisi, I Corps Public Affairs)

