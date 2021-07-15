Pvt. Hollie Kessinger, an information technology specialist (MOS-25B) with America’s First Corps, works to establish an internet connection via a Joint Network Node (JNN) for various applications to be used during Forager 21, at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, July 15, 2021. This exercise allows U.S. Army Pacific to continuously test and refine the Theater Army and the Corps’ ability to deploy land power forces to the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Richard Carlisi, I Corps Public Affairs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.15.2021 Date Posted: 07.14.2021 23:25 Photo ID: 6733337 VIRIN: 210715-A-NQ680-0001 Resolution: 2284x1776 Size: 3.94 MB Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU Hometown: LOS ANGELES, CA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, America’s First Corps Deploys to Guam to Lead Exercise Forager 21 [Image 3 of 3], by SPC Richard Carlisi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.