    America’s First Corps Deploys to Guam to Lead Exercise Forager 21 [Image 1 of 3]

    America’s First Corps Deploys to Guam to Lead Exercise Forager 21

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    07.15.2021

    Photo by Spc. Richard Carlisi 

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    Pvt. Hollie Kessinger, an information technology specialist (MOS-25B) with America’s First Corps, works to establish an internet connection via a Joint Network Node (JNN) for various applications to be used during Forager 21, at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, July 15, 2021. This exercise allows U.S. Army Pacific to continuously test and refine the Theater Army and the Corps’ ability to deploy land power forces to the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Richard Carlisi, I Corps Public Affairs)

