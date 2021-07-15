Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    America’s First Corps Deploys to Guam to Lead Exercise Forager 21 [Image 2 of 3]

    America’s First Corps Deploys to Guam to Lead Exercise Forager 21

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    07.15.2021

    Photo by Spc. Richard Carlisi 

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    Spc. Xiong Zheng, a nodal network systems operator-maintainer (MOS-25N) with America’s First Corps, sets up an internet connection onboard a Joint Network Node (JNN) to be used for various events as part of Forager 21, at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, July 15, 2021. Exercise Forager demonstrates U.S. Army Pacific’s strategic-level readiness by exercising organizations and their service members’ ability to rapidly deploy a combat-credible force in support of the U.S. National Defense Strategy. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Richard Carlisi, I Corps Public Affairs)

    This work, America’s First Corps Deploys to Guam to Lead Exercise Forager 21 [Image 3 of 3], by SPC Richard Carlisi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

