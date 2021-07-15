America’s First Corps Deploys to Guam to Lead Exercise Forager 21

Spc. Xiong Zheng, a nodal network systems operator-maintainer (MOS-25N) with America’s First Corps, sets up an internet connection onboard a Joint Network Node (JNN) to be used for various events as part of Forager 21, at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, July 15, 2021. Exercise Forager demonstrates U.S. Army Pacific’s strategic-level readiness by exercising organizations and their service members’ ability to rapidly deploy a combat-credible force in support of the U.S. National Defense Strategy. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Richard Carlisi, I Corps Public Affairs)

