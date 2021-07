2-77 FA Table VI

A Soldier with Battery B, 2nd Battalion, 77th Field Artillery Regiment, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, fires an M777 Howitzer for table qualifications during a brigade wide field training exercise July 14 at Fort Carson, Colo. The Warhorse Brigade's training aligns with its upcoming training rotation to Fort Irwin, Calif. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Jason Elmore)

