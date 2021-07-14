2-77 FA Table VI

Spc. Cameron Davidson, information technology specialist with Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 2nd Battalion, 77th Field Artillery Regiment, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, pulls security for the battalion's tactical operations center during a brigade wide field training exercise July 14 at Fort Carson, Colo. The Warhorse Brigade's training aligns with its upcoming training rotation to Fort Irwin, Calif. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Gabrielle Pena)

